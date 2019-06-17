Egypt's First Democratically Elected President Dies After Fainting In Court

Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi reportedly died after collapsing in court on Monday, almost six years after the Egyptian military removed him from power.

Egyptian state media said that Morsi, 67, fainted during a session of an ongoing trial, one of several in which he was a defendant. While state television initially reported that he died in the courtroom and his body was taken to a hospital, Al Jazeera reported that he died once at the hospital.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source told Al Jazeera.



The former president was one of 28 defendants on trial for allegedly breaking out prisoners during the 2011 protests that led to the removal of Egypt's long-term president, Hosni Mubarak. He had already been sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015 after being "found guilty of ordering the torture and detention of protesters" by the state court.

Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa division, tweeted that Morsi's death was "entirely predictable" given the lack of healthcare he was provided, which she says was soon to be the subject of an HRW report.