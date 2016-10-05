BuzzFeed News

That Proverb About The Russian Bear That Mike Pence Quoted Doesn't Seem To Exist

The closest version to Pence's quote during the Vice Presidential debate came from...Mike Pence in 2014.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 11:26 p.m. ET

The first and only vice presidential debate was on Tuesday night and it certainly was two men sitting at a table yelling over each other, that's for sure.

In the course of the whole...thing, Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence quoted what he said was an old proverb about Russia.

&quot;There’s an old proverb,” Pence said, “that says the Russian bear never dies, it just hibernates.”
But there's basically no examples of that phrase popping up anywhere on the Internet in a search for the term.

And people who actually know about Russia were perplexed as to where the hell the phrase came from.

Mike Pence recalls an "old proverb" that I've never heard of: "The Russian bear never dies, it just hibernates." Um, no. #VPdebate
Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM

FACTCHECK: "The Russian bear never dies it just hibernates" is not a thing.
Miriam Elder @MiriamElder

And of course there was snark because Twitter during a debate is fueled entirely on it.

PENCE: The Russian bear never sleeps, it hibernates. The French wolf doesn't cry, it makes beautiful love. The Portuguese dolphin doesn't la
Sam Grittner @SamGrittner

"a bear never dies, it hibernates." -- Dwight K. Schrute, also Mike Pence
Taylor Trudon @taylortrudon

Can they bring a biologist onstage to confirm @mike_pence's bear comments? #VPDebate
Salon @Salon

There IS one place where the phrase, or something close to it pops up: in a quote from one Michael Pence given to the National Review back in 2014.

“History shows the Russian Bear’s ambitions never die, they just go into hibernation,” he told National Review reporter John Fund.
So if Pence did come up with that quote himself, he'd better get it copyrighted ASAP. It's a good one.

