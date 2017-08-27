Mexico's Response To Trump Tweet Includes Offer Of Aid For Harvey Recovery

Trump on Sunday morning again said that Mexico would pay for his border wall, even as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to deluge Texas.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry on Sunday offered "all the help that can be provided" in response to the devastation that Tropical Storm Harvey is unleashing on Texas.

"The government of Mexico takes this opportunity to express its full solidarity with the people and government of the United States for the damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and reports that we have offered the US government all the help and cooperation that can be provided by the different Mexican governmental agencies to deal with the impacts of this natural disaster, as good neighbors should always do in times of difficulty," the statement reads.



But the offer of aid only came after the original point of the statement. The majority serves as a response to President Donald Trump issuing another volley — seemingly unprompted — toward Mexico, insisting once again that it will eventually pay for the southern border wall he's long promised.