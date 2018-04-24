BuzzFeed News

The Two Days Ahead Of Trump's First State Dinner Have Been Pretty Weird, Guys

It's been quite the trip!

By Hayes Brown

Last updated on April 25, 2018, at 1:02 a.m. ET

Posted on April 24, 2018, at 3:54 p.m. ET

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Washington this week, where ahead of a fancy state dinner, he's been trying to persuade President Donald Trump to keep the Iran deal in place.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

He arrived on Monday before Tuesday's state dinner, and every public minute of it since then has been...interesting.

1. The weirdness kicked off with this full-on military review at the White House, parroting the experience that Trump had when he visited Macron on Bastille Day last year.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

While not the military parade that Trump ordered the Department of Defense to plan for Veterans Day in DC, it still raised some eyebrows. Especially when, in announcing the review, the White House claimed the tradition goes back to the 17th century — which was at least 76 years before US independence. The fife and drum corps, though, was a nice, if still odd, touch.

2. There was this picture on the White House balcony, where no two people had the same emotion on their faces.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Shout-out to Melania, though, for turning on that smile for the cameras.

3. There was Trump and Macron planting a friendship tree on the White House grounds, which is just so objectively strange that a lot of people thought the pictures were photoshopped or staged.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

But NOPE: The leaders actually used shovels to put dirt on that tree, which apparently came from the Belleau Woods, where the US suffered nearly 10,000 casualties during a World War I battle. CHEERY.

4. There was Trump brushing what he called "dandruff" off of Macron's lapel, in front of George Washington and the entire White House press corps.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

5. There was Macron's face as Trump told a reporter that asking whether he'd pardon his lawyer, Michael Cohen, someday, was a "stupid question."

6. There was Trump leading Macron along the White House colonnade by the hand like a parent taking his child to kindergarten.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

7. While not directly related to Macron, we have to pause to acknowledge first lady Melania Trump's hat, which deserves its own Cabinet seat or something, tbh.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

Some people were quick to compare her look to Beyoncé's in the "Formation" video, but... There are some lines that are meant not to be crossed.

8. Later, at a joint press conference with Macron, Trump basically told his own nominee to be the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs that he should probably drop out of the running.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician he'd nominated to take over the VA, is under intense scrutiny from Congress after allegations of overprescription and alcohol abuse were raised in the last few days. Trump then proceeded to say at least eight different times that he'd told Jackson some variation of "what do you need this for?"

9. Then there was this...whatever you call it. Handshake? Bro hug? Exchange of protein strands?

10. And while The Hat stole the show at the end of the joint presser, please note the back rub that Macron gave Trump as they walked away from the podium.

11. At the State Dinner, the two couples stood in front of the cameras for a photo-op that just went on, and on, and on...

Andrew Harnik / AP

Later, as they gave their toasts, Trump was said to be clutching Macron's arm while he spoke.

Susan Walsh / AP

Ever the champion of keeping his composure while surrounded by weird shit, the French president didn't bat an eye, and just talked about “how deep, how strong, and how intense the relationship is between our two countries.”

Susan Walsh / AP
