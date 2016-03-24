BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Are John Kerry And Vladimir Putin Flirting Here Or Nah?

world / poll

Are John Kerry And Vladimir Putin Flirting Here Or Nah?

"When we have a private moment, I'll show you what's in my briefcase," the U.S. Secretary of State actually said.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on March 24, 2016, at 5:45 p.m. ET

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's long-standing support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

But before they could get down to brass tacks, Putin had some sass for the secretary. "When I saw you getting off the plane and carrying your things, I got a bit upset," Putin told Kerry, according to AFP.

&quot;On the one hand, it&#x27;s very democratic, on the other hand, I thought, things must be getting bad in the US,&quot; Putin said with a small laugh, &quot;if there is nobody to help the Secretary of State with his briefcase.&quot;
Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

"On the one hand, it's very democratic, on the other hand, I thought, things must be getting bad in the US," Putin said with a small laugh, "if there is nobody to help the Secretary of State with his briefcase."

"One would think it's all going well with the economy, no significant layoffs -- but then I thought, maybe there was something in that briefcase that you could not entrust to anyone, something valuable."

&quot;It must be money you brought, to better haggle with us on key issues,&quot; he said, implying that Kerry was prepped to bribe someone in the Kremlin.
Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

"It must be money you brought, to better haggle with us on key issues," he said, implying that Kerry was prepped to bribe someone in the Kremlin.

Which is...weird. But here's where it crosses into fanfiction territory. "When we have a private moment, I'll show you what's in my briefcase," Kerry told Putin. "I think you will be surprised, pleasantly."

...What.
Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

...What.

  1. So what do you think? Flirting or nah?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    They're totally having diplomatic relations, if you know what I mean
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'm going to pretend you didn't ask this, don't you have more important things to do
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So what do you think? Flirting or nah?
  1.  
    vote votes
    They're totally having diplomatic relations, if you know what I mean
  2.  
    vote votes
    I'm going to pretend you didn't ask this, don't you have more important things to do
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT