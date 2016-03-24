Are John Kerry And Vladimir Putin Flirting Here Or Nah?
"When we have a private moment, I'll show you what's in my briefcase," the U.S. Secretary of State actually said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia's long-standing support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
But before they could get down to brass tacks, Putin had some sass for the secretary. "When I saw you getting off the plane and carrying your things, I got a bit upset," Putin told Kerry, according to AFP.
"One would think it's all going well with the economy, no significant layoffs -- but then I thought, maybe there was something in that briefcase that you could not entrust to anyone, something valuable."
Which is...weird. But here's where it crosses into fanfiction territory. "When we have a private moment, I'll show you what's in my briefcase," Kerry told Putin. "I think you will be surprised, pleasantly."
