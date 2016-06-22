Iceland Won A Football Match And This Announcer Lost His Mind
[LOUD NOISES]
For those who are unaware and/or American, there's a whole lot of soccer (or "football") going on in Europe right now.
On Wednesday, Iceland beat out Austria 2-1 to advance into the round of 16. Iceland is the tiniest country in the competition so it was a big deal for them to advance!
But nobody — including Arnor Ingvi Traustason of Iceland, who scored the winning goal in the LAST SECONDS of the match — was excited as the Icelandic announcer.
Just...watch this. And if you have headphones in, you probably want to turn them down a smidgen.
If you were wondering what the announcer — Guðmundur Benediktsson, who we swear to the fjords is called Gummi Ben in Iceland — looked like as he was screaming, here you go.
Since we don't speak Icelandic, we were just HERE FOR THE RIDE when we first saw the video.
So congrats Iceland, both on your victory and for being the country of GUMMI BEN.
