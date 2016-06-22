Iceland Won A Football Match And This Announcer Lost His Mind

Here's a transcript and translation, provided by a very helpful reader with a degree in Icelandic in an email, of his frenzied screams:

3 á 2, Emmi, farðu inn á teyginn, farðu inn á teyginn, Emmi, já, já, já, já, já, já, við erum að vinna þetta, við erum komnir í 16 liða úrslit, við erum komnir í 16 liða úrslit, við erum að vinna Austurríki, röddin er farin, en það skiptir engu máli, við erum komnir áfram, Arnór Ingvi Traustason er að skora.

3 against 2, Emmi [Theodór Elmar Bjarnason] go into the box [penalty area], go into the box [penalty area], Emmi, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, we are winning, we have reached the 16 team final, we have reached the 16 team final, we are winning Austria, the voice is gone but that doesn't make a difference, we have advanced [into the next round], Arnór Ingvi Traustason scored!