UN Diplomats Now Need To Be Married To Their Same-Sex Partners To Get Them A US Visa

As of Monday, foreign diplomats and foreign staffers assigned to the United Nations in New York need to be married — and not just in a domestic partnership — in order to obtain a visa for their partner to enter the United States.

The new rule, which affects what are known as G-4 diplomatic visas, will affect roughly 110 diplomats and their families, according to the State Department. The department says that it began the process of informing foreign missions of the coming changes in July.

Foreign domestic partners of diplomats and UN staffers must now show the State Department proof of marriage by the end of the year or be forced to leave within 30 days, Foreign Policy reported on Monday.



US officials said in a call with reporters on Tuesday that the change is meant to streamline the rules the State Department has put into place based on the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States. Under those rules, US diplomats must now be married to their spouses in order for them to be able to posted overseas together. Those rules will now be applied as well to diplomats entering the US, according the State Department.

In countries where same-sex marriage is not legal, but domestic partnerships are, the rule will still allow diplomats to bring their partners to the US under an exemption.

Critics, however, have pointed out that very few of the UN’s 193 member states fully recognize same-sex marriage. And while US officials noted that it would be possible for diplomats already in the US to marry their partner — which the State Department would then recognize, and provide an update to their visa — opponents of the decision noted that doing so may expose a diplomat from a country where same-sex marriage is criminalized to greater risk.

Former US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power tweeted on Friday, when the news of the change first broke, that the new policy is “needlessly cruel and bigoted.”