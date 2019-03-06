Brazil's President Tweeted Amateur Golden Shower Porn Then Asked What A Golden Shower Is

After tweeting a pornographic video to denounce one of his country's biggest festivals, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had a follow-up question on Wednesday: "What is a golden shower?"

His query, tweeted out to his three million Twitter followers, quickly went viral. Though it wasn't immediately apparent, the message had its origins in Bolsonaro and his supporters' distaste towards Carnaval, the annual festival marked with huge street parties — most famously in Rio de Janeiro — that's long been one of the country's biggest tourist draws.

Huge and boisterous, Carnaval — like Mardis Gras, it takes place just prior to the beginning of Lent — has a reputation for excess that cuts against Bolsonaro's rhetoric. Last month a rumor spread that the president had decided to cancel the event entirely along with Rio de Janeiro's LGBT pride parade. Bolsonaro's office denied that was the case.

Despite the huge economic boost the festival provides, Rio de Janeiro's mayor, Marcelo Crivella, isn't exactly a fan either. An evangelical protestant, Crivella last month announced that he was slashing public funding for Carnaval. "Women will understand that. Carnival is a big baby who needs to be weaned and walk with his own legs," he said by way of explanation for why the many parades don't need assistance from the city.

The festival has also been used this year to criticize Bolsonaro's far-right administration with many revelers shouting obscenities and gathering to protest outside of the president's seaside home in Rio.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro tweeted out what he claimed was the new normal at Carnaval. In it, a longhaired man is seen teasing his anus with a finger while standing on a bus stop before a fellow partier then pulls out his penis and urinates in the man's hair. The scene allegedly shot in São Paulo takes place in the daytime.