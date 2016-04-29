It Turns Out ISIS Fighters Are Kinda Crap And This One Stands Out As The Worst

Who among us hasn't been Abu Hajaar at some point in our lives?

ISIS likes to present itself as a force composed entirely of jihadi ninja commando superfighters, able to take on an entire regiment of infidels singlehandedly.

But compared to the slick videos ISIS has pumped out, it looks like some — if not many — of ISIS’s units are a little less…polished than ones the group highlights.

This week, Vice News released footage it said was "taken from the headcam of an Islamic State (IS) fighter who died in March while battling Kurdish peshmerga troops in northern Iraq."

(You can read this excellent analysis of the video for more details about the vehicles and weapons being used by the fighters.)

The camera is strapped to the head of a fighter identified as Abu Ridhwan, the leader of the five-man crew driving around in a souped-up armored vehicle.

On one end of the "good at fighting" spectrum was Abu Ridwhan. On the other, a hero known as Abu Hajaar.