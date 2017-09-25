Trump Tweeted Angrily About An Iranian Missile Launch. It Turns Out The Launch Never Happened.

Str / AFP / Getty Images

The missile, known as the Khoramshahr, was trotted out on display in a military parade on Friday ahead of the test announcement. But the January launch failed during reentry, having flown about 600 miles. It appears that no launch actually took place at all on Friday.

CNN also confirmed, citing an unnamed US official, that there was "no indication" of launch.

"As far as we can see, it did not happen," the official told CNN.