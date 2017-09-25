BuzzFeed News

Trump Tweeted Angrily About An Iranian Missile Launch. It Turns Out The Launch Never Happened.

A missile launch that Iran said on Friday was a success appears to have been a fake, Fox News and CNN reported.

Posted on September 25, 2017, at 6:13 p.m. ET

A video purporting to show a recent Iranian missile launch, provoking an angry response from President Trump, appears to have been a fake, Fox News and CNN reported on Monday.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

On Friday, Iran's state-run Press TV released a video claiming to show the successful launch of a ballistic missile that's capable of flying 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles).

In a tweet the following day, Trump used the launch to slam the Iran deal, which only covers the country's nuclear program and not its conventional weapons.

"Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel," he wrote. "They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!"

His tweet came just a few hours before another, this one directed at North Korea, that was described as a "declaration of war" on Monday.

But the launch footage is actually several months old from a failed test in January, Fox News reported, citing two unnamed US officials.

But the launch footage is actually several months old from a failed test in January, Fox News reported, citing two unnamed US officials.
Str / AFP / Getty Images

The missile, known as the Khoramshahr, was trotted out on display in a military parade on Friday ahead of the test announcement. But the January launch failed during reentry, having flown about 600 miles. It appears that no launch actually took place at all on Friday.

CNN also confirmed, citing an unnamed US official, that there was "no indication" of launch.

"As far as we can see, it did not happen," the official told CNN.

In an ironic twist, it appears that the test from the footage used Friday prompted then–national security adviser Michael Flynn to put Iran "on notice" at the time.

It is currently unclear just why the president was unaware that the launch was faked — or if he was aware and tweeted anyway. The White House did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment on just how the president was briefed on the supposed launch.
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

It is currently unclear just why the president was unaware that the launch was faked — or if he was aware and tweeted anyway. The White House did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment on just how the president was briefed on the supposed launch.

Neither the Pentagon nor US Central Command immediately confirmed to BuzzFeed News that no launch was ever detected from Iran in the given timeframe.

Trump has long slammed the Iran deal as unfair, singling it out during his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly last week.

Trump has long slammed the Iran deal as unfair, singling it out during his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly last week.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The president is due to inform Congress in the coming weeks whether Iran remains in compliance with the deal — Trump has indicated that he wants to find it in noncompliance. Though he has said he's made up his mind on the deal, he's yet to say firmly one way or another what he plans to do.

"The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," Trump said at the UN on Tuesday. "Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it — believe me."

