BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Iran's Supreme Leader Kinda Praised Donald Trump's Debate Performance

world

Iran's Supreme Leader Kinda Praised Donald Trump's Debate Performance

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Trump was more outspoken than Clinton and "welcomed by people more."

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on November 3, 2016, at 2:10 p.m. ET

If you just go by "the polls," a majority of people thought that Republican nominee Donald Trump lost all three of the presidential debates to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

But you know who thought Trump did a pretty okay job? Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Morteza Nikoubazl / Reuters

In a speech given on Wednesday, Khamenei held up the debates as an example of his anti-US rhetoric being repeated by the people vying to lead the US themselves.

📹ببینید| رهبر انقلاب: در مناظره ریاست جمهوری آمریکا آن مردی که صریح‌تر میگفت بیشتر مورد توجه مردم قرار گرفت
خبرگزاری تسنیم @Tasnimnews_Fa

📹ببینید| رهبر انقلاب: در مناظره ریاست جمهوری آمریکا آن مردی که صریح‌تر میگفت بیشتر مورد توجه مردم قرار گرفت

Reply Retweet Favorite

The speech was delivered ahead of the 37th anniversary of the Iranian takeover of the US embassy in Iran, which is treated like something close to a holiday in the country.

He started off by asking the crowd if they'd seen the two US presidential debates, according to video posted to state-run Tasnim News' Twitter account.

(There were three, but who&#x27;s counting?) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @tasnimnews_fa

(There were three, but who's counting?)

ADVERTISEMENT

What was said on stage, the Supreme Leader said, went beyond what Iran has leveled at the United States' feet and had the bonus of being said by Americans.

It&#x27;s not exactly clear what he was talking about here to be honest, there were a lot of weird things said, but he and other Iranian officials have talked about the US&#x27;s history of racism and other ills as a way of deflecting from their own country&#x27;s human rights issues. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @tasnimnews_fa

It's not exactly clear what he was talking about here to be honest, there were a lot of weird things said, but he and other Iranian officials have talked about the US's history of racism and other ills as a way of deflecting from their own country's human rights issues.

Khamenei also pointed out that "the one who was more outspoken" — ie Trump — was "welcomed by people more."

&quot;Since the man was more outspoken, spoke more frankly, American people paid more attention to him,&quot; Khamenei said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @tasnimnews_fa

"Since the man was more outspoken, spoke more frankly, American people paid more attention to him," Khamenei said.

(That line drew a hearty chuckle from the crowd.)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @tasnimnews_fa

Clinton, he said, accused Trump of being populist because people "were hearing his words and realized them to be true; they were seeing the same things in their own lives."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @tasnimnews_fa
ADVERTISEMENT

Khamenei also took to Twitter to talk more about how the US system is bad and "death to America" means "death to a system which has nothing to do with humanitarian values."

US system is far away from values of humanity, death to America means death to a system which has nothing to do with humanitarian values.
Khamenei.ir @khamenei_ir

US system is far away from values of humanity, death to America means death to a system which has nothing to do with humanitarian values.

Reply Retweet Favorite

He isn't alone in agreeing with Trump on certain matters. Khamenei's top military adviser said that Trump was right that the assault on ISIS in Mosul was timed to benefit Clinton.

Rhona Wise / AFP / Getty Images

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani though? Not a fan. He recently referred to Clinton and Trump as "bad" and "worse."

He didn&#x27;t make clear which is which though, so Trump may just be &quot;bad&quot;?
Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

He didn't make clear which is which though, so Trump may just be "bad"?

In any case, it's doubtful Trump would accept the pseudo-endorsement — the candidate has said he would tear up the deal with Iran over its nuclear program immediately and renegotiate its terms.

But Trump has been shown to accept praise from any corner, so who knows?
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But Trump has been shown to accept praise from any corner, so who knows?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT