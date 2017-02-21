Iceland's President Wishes He'd Kept His Pineapple Pizza Opinions To Himself
Because they were bad. They were bad opinions and he should feel bad.
This is Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson. He is wrong about pineapple on pizza. Very wrong. Just look at the expression on his face, which exudes regret for his thoughts.
...
OK, let's get one thing straight off the bat: pineapple on pizza is delicious and if you disagree, I hope you are able to come to terms with the shambles that is your life.
But noooooo, here comes Johannesson (here played by the coach of the Icelandic team in cinematic masterpiece D2: The Mighty Ducks) to ruin your dreams.
Luckily, THE INTERNET (played here by Connie Moreau, original District 5 Duck) was around to take Iceland down a peg.
It got to the point that Johannesson was forced to take to Facebook to back down from his here-to-date unparalleled level of being wrong in public.
BUT WAIT! He finishes by saying: "For pizzas, I recommend seafood."
CORRECTION
The Duck representing the Internet in an above GIF is Connie Moreau. A previous version of this article misidentified her as Julie "The Cat" Gaffney. We deeply regret the error.
