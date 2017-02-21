BuzzFeed News

Iceland's President Wishes He'd Kept His Pineapple Pizza Opinions To Himself

Because they were bad. They were bad opinions and he should feel bad.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on February 21, 2017, at 4:43 p.m. ET

This is Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson. He is wrong about pineapple on pizza. Very wrong. Just look at the expression on his face, which exudes regret for his thoughts.

Johannesson launched an international incident last Thursday when visiting a school in Akureyri, according to local Icelandic outlet Visir.is. The president, when taking questions from students, said he was "firmly opposed" to pineapple pizza, adding that he could enact a law banning pineapple on pizza.

OK, let's get one thing straight off the bat: pineapple on pizza is delicious and if you disagree, I hope you are able to come to terms with the shambles that is your life.

It is a perfect topping to compliment the savoriness of the cheese and, probably, pork product that you've added.

But noooooo, here comes Johannesson (here played by the coach of the Icelandic team in cinematic masterpiece D2: The Mighty Ducks) to ruin your dreams.

Luckily, THE INTERNET (played here by Connie Moreau, original District 5 Duck) was around to take Iceland down a peg.

It got to the point that Johannesson was forced to take to Facebook to back down from his here-to-date unparalleled level of being wrong in public.

"I like pineapples, just not on pizza," the world leader wrote. "I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power. I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don´t like."

BUT WAIT! He finishes by saying: "For pizzas, I recommend seafood."

ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH THIS.

CORRECTION

The Duck representing the Internet in an above GIF is Connie Moreau. A previous version of this article misidentified her as Julie "The Cat" Gaffney. We deeply regret the error.

