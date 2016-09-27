Trump's Campaign Just Won't Stop Asking The Former President Of Mexico For $25
Vicente Fox keeps getting hit up for money from the Trump campaign and he is very tired of it, thanks.
Donald Trump seems to be trying early to get Mexico to pay for that wall he keeps talking about, hitting up the country's former president three times for money in the last month.
Vicente Fox, who left office in 2006, posted on Tuesday a screenshot of a fundraising email from the Trump campaign calling Monday night's debate "a win for the American people."
When he says "another" that's because he also got a fundraising request on Sept. 9, reminding him that the election is 60 days away and asking for $50-$250.
And then on Monday, he got another email the campaign, but this time Fox claims he actually responded.
A couple of questions remain though. Foremost: How did Fox's email even get onto a Trump mailing list?
Second, and maybe more important, why the hell hasn't Fox just clicked "unsubscribe?"
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.