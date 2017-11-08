Andrey Smirnov / AFP / Getty Images

In the years since they were jailed for playing an anti-Putin song in a Moscow church, Pussy Riot — or at least one member, Nadya Tolokonnikova — have transformed from an anonymous protest collective to a real band, among other ventures. Part of that transition involved ditching of the masks that gave them anonymity and splitting to set up separate projects under the Pussy Riot ~brand~.

And the protests have kept coming, even as the music's appeal has broadened Two years ago, Tolokonnikova and Masha Alekhina released Pussy Riot's first English-language song, which dealt with police brutality and the death of Eric Garner. Just a few weeks ago, Alekhina staged a protest inside Trump Tower.