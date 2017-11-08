BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everyone's Favorite Russian Protest Punk Group Have A New Song And It's A Banger

world

Everyone's Favorite Russian Protest Punk Group Have A New Song And It's A Banger

The video for Pussy Riot's song "Police State" is a surreal trip but one that will leave you with a new earworm.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2017, at 5:01 a.m. ET

Pussy Riot, everyone's favorite ski-masked Russian group, are back with a new song that we can debut exclusively here at BuzzFeed dot com:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

You may remember them from their early days in 2012, when they were less about catchy music and more about protesting the rule of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

In the years since they were jailed for playing an anti-Putin song in a Moscow church, Pussy Riot — or at least one member, Nadya Tolokonnikova — have transformed from an anonymous protest collective to a real band, among other ventures. Part of that transition involved ditching of the masks that gave them anonymity and splitting to set up separate projects under the Pussy Riot ~brand~. And the protests have kept coming, even as the music&#x27;s appeal has broadened Two years ago, Tolokonnikova and Masha Alekhina released Pussy Riot&#x27;s first English-language song, which dealt with police brutality and the death of Eric Garner. Just a few weeks ago, Alekhina staged a protest inside Trump Tower.
Andrey Smirnov / AFP / Getty Images

In the years since they were jailed for playing an anti-Putin song in a Moscow church, Pussy Riot — or at least one member, Nadya Tolokonnikova — have transformed from an anonymous protest collective to a real band, among other ventures. Part of that transition involved ditching of the masks that gave them anonymity and splitting to set up separate projects under the Pussy Riot ~brand~.

And the protests have kept coming, even as the music's appeal has broadened Two years ago, Tolokonnikova and Masha Alekhina released Pussy Riot's first English-language song, which dealt with police brutality and the death of Eric Garner. Just a few weeks ago, Alekhina staged a protest inside Trump Tower.

The music video for Tolokonnikova's new song, out Wednesday, titled "Police State," grapples with some of the issues the original collective protested — and features some graphic violence against stuffed animals.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

As well as some indoctrination of small children wearing Pussy Riot masks, set to a jangly tune that's reminiscent of Matt and Kim's "Daylight" days.

It&#x27;s coming out right around the anniversary of both the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the election of Donald Trump in the US last year. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

It's coming out right around the anniversary of both the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the election of Donald Trump in the US last year.

Tolokonnikova says the song — from the Nice Life record label's playlist/compilation: Nice Life Winter ’18 — is meant to inspire listeners to take action and organize.

&quot;Actions are more important that opinions and comments,&quot; she said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. &quot;It&#x27;s crucial to build alternative institutions, establish alternative power structures and networks, especially when your government sucks. There&#x27;s a lot that can be done and should be done.&quot;
youtube.com

"Actions are more important that opinions and comments," she said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "It's crucial to build alternative institutions, establish alternative power structures and networks, especially when your government sucks. There's a lot that can be done and should be done."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT