Here's Your Chance To Choose Where Kim Jong Un And Trump Will Meet Face-To-Face

Wherever the leaders decide to meet, it's set to be a historic confab.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on March 9, 2018, at 4:46 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump shocked the world on Thursday night by accepting an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet face-to-face in the coming months.

Details about the meeting are basically nonexistent. All we know is that a South Korea official passed on an invitation from Kim to meet in spring of this year and Trump very quickly said yes. That &quot;yes&quot; came just hours after the State Department said that the time wasn&#x27;t quite right for talks, which has led to a lot of questions from people.
One thing everyone is asking is "Where will these two actually sit down and talk?" Because, much like real estate, when it comes to diplomatic meetings it's all about location, location, location.

That&#x27;s especially true since Kim Jong Un has yet to leave North Korea since becoming leader in 2011 and would see a president coming to visit him as a huge step toward North Korea being viewed as an equal to the US. But there&#x27;s no guarantee that the US would even agree to such a meeting in favor of somewhere a bit more neutral.
So here's your chance to help set the course of history and decide where these...temperamental leaders can have a wee chat.

  1. To start off, pick a beverage to drink while Trump and Kim chat
    Hot chocolate!
    Green tea, please
    Soju
    Wine
    Just water, thanks
    Coffee
  2. Now choose a view
  3. Which furniture style appeals to you?
  4. Choose a meal to dine on after the conversation
    Actually not hungry, thanks

  5. Choose a time of day
    Sunrise
    Mid-morning
    Noon
    Mid-afternoon
    Dusk
    Midnight

  6. Where are you heading after the Trump-Kim conversation is done?
    Bunkering down in my hotel room
    Wherever Kim goes, tbh
    Going out for a nice long hike
    Hitting the slopes ASAP
    Attending a banquet held by the hosts
    Straight to the bar
  7. And finally: How good a negotiator would you say you are?
    I believe in finding a harmonious deal for everyone
    C'est magnifique
    I'm known for making deals happen
    I get done what needs to be done
    It's my way or nothing
    People tend to eventually see things my way
