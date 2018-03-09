Here's Your Chance To Choose Where Kim Jong Un And Trump Will Meet Face-To-Face
Wherever the leaders decide to meet, it's set to be a historic confab.
President Donald Trump shocked the world on Thursday night by accepting an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet face-to-face in the coming months.
One thing everyone is asking is "Where will these two actually sit down and talk?" Because, much like real estate, when it comes to diplomatic meetings it's all about location, location, location.
So here's your chance to help set the course of history and decide where these...temperamental leaders can have a wee chat.
-
Via Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty Images
-
Via AP PhotoVia AP PhotoVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty Images
-
Via Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty Images
-
Via Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty Images
-
-
Via Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty ImagesVia Getty Images
-
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.