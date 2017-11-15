Zimbabwe's President Is Out After Nearly Forty Years — Here's What You Need To Know

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Mass protests hit the streets against Mugabe, even as police beat any dissenters during the campaign. In the end, Tsvangirai and Mugabe found themselves in a power-sharing agreement to end the bloodshed — but human rights violations went unpunished.

In the 2013 rematch between the two, controversially Mugabe won by some 900,000 votes, despite irregularities that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission pointed out.