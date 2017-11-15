BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Zimbabwe's President Is Out After Nearly Forty Years — Here's What You Need To Know

world

Zimbabwe's President Is Out After Nearly Forty Years — Here's What You Need To Know

After 37 years in power and a military takeover, the 93-year-old finally stepped down via letter.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 21, 2017, at 12:02 p.m. ET

Posted on November 15, 2017, at 2:05 p.m. ET

There's a jubilant mood in Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe, the country's president for the last nearly four decades, finally resigned — but there's still a lot of concern about the guy who's taking his place.

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Mugabe stepping down came a week after the longtime president was put under house arrest by the country's military and several false starts where it looked like his time in power was done.

Str / AFP / Getty Images

After effectively taking control of the country, the Zimbabwean army insisted that it wasn't launching a coup — they went on state-run television in the early morning hours to say as much.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Instead, they said the military was targeting "criminals" around Mugabe.

Since its independence from the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe has never known a time without Mugabe in office. In 1980, Mugabe took office as prime minister in the southern African country formerly known as Rhodesia. He was elected president in 1987 and held onto power since then.

Since the fall of the white minority government, Mugabe&#x27;s ZANU–PF party has had nearly total control over the politics inside the country.
George Becker / AFP / Getty Images

Since the fall of the white minority government, Mugabe's ZANU–PF party has had nearly total control over the politics inside the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite claims of rigged elections in 1996, Mugabe was fairly popular internationally. That is until 2000, when he decided that if the United Kingdom wouldn't pay reparations for years of repression, he'd seize white-owned farms for redistribution.

That policy led to the production of Zimbabwe&#x27;s farms plummeting, causing food shortages in what was once known as the &quot;breadbasket of Africa.&quot; That plus a host of international sanctions on Mugabe led to the country&#x27;s economy collapsing and hyperinflation pushing prices higher and higher inside the country. In time, the country found itself eventually forced to print $100 trillion bills.
Str New / Reuters

That policy led to the production of Zimbabwe's farms plummeting, causing food shortages in what was once known as the "breadbasket of Africa." That plus a host of international sanctions on Mugabe led to the country's economy collapsing and hyperinflation pushing prices higher and higher inside the country. In time, the country found itself eventually forced to print $100 trillion bills.

Alongside the economic crisis, Mugabe's government increased its repression of political and human rights. The 2008 presidential elections saw Mugabe in a runoff with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai — and things did not go well.

Mass protests hit the streets against Mugabe, even as police beat any dissenters during the campaign. In the end, Tsvangirai and Mugabe found themselves in a power-sharing agreement to end the bloodshed — but human rights violations went unpunished.In the 2013 rematch between the two, controversially Mugabe won by some 900,000 votes, despite irregularities that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission pointed out.
Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Mass protests hit the streets against Mugabe, even as police beat any dissenters during the campaign. In the end, Tsvangirai and Mugabe found themselves in a power-sharing agreement to end the bloodshed — but human rights violations went unpunished.

In the 2013 rematch between the two, controversially Mugabe won by some 900,000 votes, despite irregularities that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission pointed out.

Throughout it all, Mugabe has stayed in favor with his fellow leaders throughout Africa, denouncing the West's interference in their countries and supporting his fellow leaders who had overstayed their mandates.

Zinyange Auntony / AFP / Getty Images

Last year, the latest civilian challenge to Mugabe's heavy-handed rule sprung up in the form of the #ThisFlag movement.

Inspired by a preacher who'd posted a video of himself on his Facebook, draped in the country's flag and denouncing the hardships its citizens have faced, Zimbabweans began carrying the flag everywhere in protest before the authorities shut it down.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Inspired by a preacher who'd posted a video of himself on his Facebook, draped in the country's flag and denouncing the hardships its citizens have faced, Zimbabweans began carrying the flag everywhere in protest before the authorities shut it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the while, the ZANU–PF has seemed to remain at least nominally unified even as the debate over who should come after Mugabe — but that was shattered last week when Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa, like Mugabe a leader in the Zimbabwean revolution, had been by the president&#x27;s side over the last 40 years. His dismissal over vague accusations of &quot;disloyalty&quot; over that time didn&#x27;t sit well with many in the country, especially members of the security services.
Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

Mnangagwa, like Mugabe a leader in the Zimbabwean revolution, had been by the president's side over the last 40 years. His dismissal over vague accusations of "disloyalty" over that time didn't sit well with many in the country, especially members of the security services.

Nor did Mugabe's choice for Mnangagwa's successor — first lady Grace Mugabe.

Grace, who is 40 years younger than Mugabe, has been high on the list of potential successors should the nonagenarian president either step down or die while in office. In 2014, she was bumped up to run the ZANU–PF&#x27;s Women&#x27;s League, giving her a seat on the party&#x27;s ruling council and the party began to talk up how skilled a politician she is.
Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

Grace, who is 40 years younger than Mugabe, has been high on the list of potential successors should the nonagenarian president either step down or die while in office. In 2014, she was bumped up to run the ZANU–PF's Women's League, giving her a seat on the party's ruling council and the party began to talk up how skilled a politician she is.

Grace has popularity among the Youth League of the ZANU–PF — and basically nowhere else in the country, as reports of her spending habits have given her the nickname "Gucci Grace."

Earlier this year, she got in trouble for allegedly assaulting a young woman in South Africa, needing to use diplomatic immunity to return home without going on trial. And in October, she had to deny that she was actually poisoning Mnangawawa.
Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters

Earlier this year, she got in trouble for allegedly assaulting a young woman in South Africa, needing to use diplomatic immunity to return home without going on trial. And in October, she had to deny that she was actually poisoning Mnangawawa.

Things escalated soon after, when Gen. Constantine Chiwenga, commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Force, told the press that Mugabe needed to knock it off, a rare public rebuke.

“It is with humility and effort that we come before you to pronounce the indisputable reality that there is instability in ZANU–PF,” Chiwenga said in a statement Monday, demanding that the president stop his purge. “Today it is observed anxiety in the country at large.”
Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

“It is with humility and effort that we come before you to pronounce the indisputable reality that there is instability in ZANU–PF,” Chiwenga said in a statement Monday, demanding that the president stop his purge. “Today it is observed anxiety in the country at large.”

ADVERTISEMENT

People throughout Harare, the capital city, began to worry on as tanks were spotted moving through the streets, though it was unclear at the time whether the movements were routine.

- / AFP / Getty Images

As events played out after the military takeover, there was relatively little understanding inside or outside the country of what happens next or just who the "criminals" that being targeted actually were.

- / AFP / Getty Images

Feeling less deterred than they have in years, thousands of people put aside their cautious optimism over the weekend and took to the streets to declare that Mugabe's time in power was over.

Mujahid Safodien / AFP / Getty Images

On Sunday evening, Mugabe addressed the nation in a speech that was widely expected to announce his resignation. Instead, he concluded the speech having done no such thing.

Str / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

That proved to be the last straw for the ZANU-PF, who announced that unless Mugabe handed over power, they would begin impeachment proceedings.

They also removed Mugabe from the head of the party, instead replacing him with Mnangagwa for the time being.
Marco Longari / AFP / Getty Images

They also removed Mugabe from the head of the party, instead replacing him with Mnangagwa for the time being.

Then, on Tuesday, more than a day after the deadline his party had set and just as impeachment proceedings were beginning, parliament received a letter from Mugabe announcing his resignation.

Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

With Mugabe out of power and 71-year-old Mnangawa in — himself an accused human rights abuser — there's hope on the streets of Zimbabwe but what role the military will play moving forward and how next year's elections will take place remains to be seen.

Mujahid Safodien / AFP / Getty Images

Robert Mugabe Is Under House Arrest After Army Takes Control Of Zimbabwe

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT