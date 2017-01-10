Ghana's President Ripped Off A Bunch Of US Presidents In His Inaugural Speech
Uh, whoops?
Nana Akufo-Addo, the fourth president of Ghana, took the oath of office on Sunday in a peaceful transfer of power that should serve as a model for other countries in the region.
But things...didn't exactly go completely smoothly.
As an eagle-eyed reporter pointed out, he kind of sort of definitely lifted passages from a couple of US presidents' inaugural addresses.
The new president's communications director took to Facebook to issue a mea culpa for the "mistake."
It's just the latest multi-presidential plagiarism scandal to hit Africa — last year, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari totally stole some words from US President Barack Obama.
For the last word on the matter, here's former president and victim of plagiarism William Jefferson Clinton for his response to Akufo-Addo's faux pas*.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.