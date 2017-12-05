This Is The Wildest Story You'll Read All Day That Features A Former President Of Georgia

Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Six years after Russia went to war with Georgia, it turned to Ukraine, seizing the Crimean peninsula and meddling in the east of the country.

Ukraine also had other problems — from corruption among the political class to a less than vibrant economy — and Poroshenko hoped that Saakashvili, who he had known since they were in college, would be able to help.

But by the end of 2016, Saakashvili had resigned after a year of publicity stunts, clashes with the rest of the cabinet, and other general shenanigans. For his part, he claimed that he was stepping down because Poroshenko's allies had blocked his reform efforts.