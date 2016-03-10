Here's A Mystery: Who Killed This Russian Millionaire In D.C.?

Mikhail Lesin also suffered from "blunt force injuries of the neck, torso, upper extremities, lower extremities," the D.C. medical examiner's office said.

NEW YORK — Russian media mogul Mikhail Lesin died of wounds to the head, the D.C. medical examiner's office said Thursday.

Lesin, the co-founder of the Kremlin-run news channel RT (formerly known as Russia Today), was found dead in a Washington, D.C., hotel room last November. The former head of Russia's largest TV and media company — Gazprom-Media — died of "blunt force injuries of the head," medical examiner spokesperson Beverly Fields confirmed to BuzzFeed News. In addition, he suffered from "blunt force injuries of the neck, torso, upper extremities, lower extremities."

That contradicts a family member who had reportedly told RIA Novosti that the 59-year-old had died of a “heart stroke."

Fields said the manner in which Lesin died was still undetermined. It is also unclear why Lesin was in Washington.