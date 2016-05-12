Egyptians Are Asking Their Government "Does This Camera Phone Scare You?"
The series of cell phone-wielding selfies sprung up after a satirical comedy group was arrested and charged with mocking the president.
Earlier this week, Egyptian authorities arrested members of the satirical group Awlad el-Shawarea — which means “Street Children” — for mocking the president.
In response, Egyptians began tweeting out pictures of themselves holding their cell phones with the hashtag #الحريه_لأطفال_الشوارع — or #Freedom_for_street kids — with many adding the caption: "Does this cell phone scare you?"
The hashtag spread quickly on both Facebook and Twitter, where it trended.
Famed comedian Bassem Yousseff got in on the action, sending his own cell phone picture and an old picture he took along with Street Children.
People from all walks of life got in on the action, like politician Mohamed Naeem...
...and actor Amr Waked.
"Does a phone camera scare you?" these hijab-wearing women asked as well.
Also Batman, because sure, why not?
Even Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted after the Jan. 25 revolution in 2011, got to join the fun, thanks to the magic of Photoshop.
In the words of Beyoncé: "Middle fingers up / Tell 'em boy, bye."
