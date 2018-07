There Was Drama At The UN That Would've Fit Right In At A Model UN

So here's the deal: the resolution that passed basically says that if a peacekeeper is accused of abuses and its country hasn't taken action, the UN Secretary-General can replace the entire contingent of peacekeepers with soldiers from another country.

2. Requests the Secretary-General, when a particular troop-contributing country whose personnel are subject of allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse has not taken appropriate steps to investigate the allegations, has not held the perpetrators accountable, and has not informed the Secretary-General of its actions, to replace all military units and/or formed police units of the troop- or police-contributing country in the United Nations peacekeeping operation where the allegations arose with uniformed personnel from a different troop- or police-contributing country, as applicable and further requests the Secretary-General to ensure that the replacement troop- or police-contributing country has upheld standards of conduct and discipline and appropriately addressed allegations against or confirmed acts, if any, of sexual exploitation and abuse by its personnel;