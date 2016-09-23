Watch Donald Trump Call Egypt's President A "Fantastic Guy"
"He took control of Egypt," Trump said to Lou Dobbs. "And he really took control."
Republican candidate Donald Trump on Thursday kind of sort of definitely praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for staging a coup.
While speaking with Fox Business's Lou Dobbs, Trump said: "He's a fantastic guy. He took control of Egypt. And he really took control of Egypt."
Now if you — like Trump — appear to be immune to irony, that is — in fact — a very ironic thing to say.
You see, whether Trump knows it or not, Sisi literally took control of Egypt, in the form of a coup d'etat in 2013. He was appointed head of the junta before becoming president.
And there you have it: pure, unadulterated irony.
H/T Sopan Deb
