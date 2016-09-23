BuzzFeed News

Watch Donald Trump Call Egypt's President A "Fantastic Guy"

"He took control of Egypt," Trump said to Lou Dobbs. "And he really took control."

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Posted on September 22, 2016, at 9:55 p.m. ET

Republican candidate Donald Trump on Thursday kind of sort of definitely praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for staging a coup.

Trump and Sisi met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday — Sisi was the only world leader Trump met with that day.
Dominick Reuter / AFP / Getty Images

While speaking with Fox Business's Lou Dobbs, Trump said: "He's a fantastic guy. He took control of Egypt. And he really took control of Egypt."

Now if you — like Trump — appear to be immune to irony, that is — in fact — a very ironic thing to say.

You see, whether Trump knows it or not, Sisi literally took control of Egypt, in the form of a coup d'etat in 2013. He was appointed head of the junta before becoming president.

Since then, he&#x27;s been accused of numerous human rights abuses and under him Egypt&#x27;s economy has floundered.
Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

And there you have it: pure, unadulterated irony.

H/T Sopan Deb

