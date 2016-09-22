Do You Have What It Takes To Be A UN Secretary-General?

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

As the race to replace him begins, next month the UN Security Council will start casting color-coded ballots to see where the various candidates stand in the eyes of the five members — the US, UK, France, China, and Russia, known colloquially as the "P-5" — who could torpedo their campaign with a veto.

Once someone wins the approval of the Security Council, their name goes to the General Assembly, which basically acts like a stamp of approval. (No candidate for the UNSG role has ever been rejected by the GA.)