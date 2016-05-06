BuzzFeed News

Airstrike On Camp For Displaced Syrians Kills Nearly 30 People

Kamouna camp, where the bombing took place, was home to hundreds of Syrians.

By Hayes Brown

Posted on May 6, 2016, at 12:59 a.m. ET

Despite the tenuous ceasefire currently in place, a camp of Syrians displaced from their homes was bombed on Thursday, killing an estimated 28 people.

Videos posted of the aftermath showed emergency workers attempting to extinguish still-smoldering tents.

The Kamouna camp in Idlib province, near the Turkish border, was home to nearly 500 tents, each housing an estimated six or seven people.
The Kamouna camp in Idlib province, near the Turkish border, was home to nearly 500 tents, each housing an estimated six or seven people.

A video posted by the province's Civil Defense Unit showed what appeared to be another bombardment after the first had commenced and emergency workers were in the field.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was too soon to tell whether the airstrike had been carried out by the Syrian government or Russian forces, the AP reported, but no U.S. or coalition planes were in the region.

"These individuals are in the most desperate situation imaginable, and there is no justification for carrying out military action targeting them," Earnest said.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power tweeted that she was "thinking of the victims" of the bombing.

Thinking of the victims in Kamouna camp in #Syria. Dozens killed, shelter destroyed for ppl who had fled their own homes in fear of violence

British Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond went further, placing blame at the feet of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “Reports of the bombing of a refugee camp in Samarda this evening are horrifying," Hammond said in a statement.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually introduced a concert that took place in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra as a show of solidarity with the country's government.

“This attack took place against the backdrop of a concert in Palmyra, a tasteless attempt to distract attention from the continued suffering of millions of Syrians," Hammond's statement continued. "It shows that there are no depths to which the regime will not sink. It is time for those with influence over Assad to say enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, a 48-hour ceasefire in the Syrian city of Aleppo was due to expire either on Friday or Saturday, depending on when it began — a fact that neither Russia nor the U.S., who negotiated the deal, agree on.

