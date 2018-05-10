A Dam Burst In Kenya And The Pictures Are Devastating

Suleiman Mbatiah / AFP / Getty Images

Pius Mzee, a father of four, told Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper that he tried to escape the floodwaters with his 4- and 6-year-old daughters, but was overtaken by the current.

"My wife was with two children and immediately it happened, I could not trace them. Up to now, I do not know where they are," Mzee said.

Meanwhile, George Wanjala, a father of three, "could not hold back his tears [when he] said he could not save any of his children, including a two-month-old baby."