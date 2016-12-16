China Returns US Navy Drone It Snatched From International Waters

The "ocean glider" was collecting data about oceanographic conditions in the South China Sea when it was seized.

China has returned the US-owned underwater drone it seized last week in the South China Sea, the Pentagon and China's defense ministry announced early Tuesday.

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said China's seizure of the US Navy Ocean Glider Unmanned Underwater Vehicle was "inconsistent with international law" and the US would "continue to investigate the events surrounding the incident."

China said the drone was returned after "friendly consultations" between the two countries.

"After friendly consultations between the Chinese and U.S. sides, the handover work for the U.S. underwater drone was smoothly completed in relevant waters in the South China Sea at midday on Dec. 20," China's defense ministry said.

The incident took place about 50 nautical miles northwest of the Philippines on Thursday, Captain Jeff Davis, the director of press operations at the Defense Department, said in an emailed statement to BuzzFeed News.

China's defense ministry later said on Saturday it would return the drone, accusing the US of "hyping up" the incident. The announcement came after Beijing ignored requests to return the equipment to the crew of the research vessel that launched it.

The "ocean glider" — an underwater drone — was collecting data when the ASR-510, a Dalang III-class ship, approached the USNS Bowditch, Davis said.



A small boat deployed from the Chinese ship pulled the drone from the water and ignored the Bowditch's crew's demands for the drone's return when reached over bridge-to-bridge radio.

"We have since worked through diplomatic channels to demarche China on this," Davis said, using the formal term for a diplomatic demand given from one country to another. "This is not the sort of conduct we expect from professional navies."



"The [unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV)] is a sovereign immune vessel of the United States," Cook said. "We call upon China to return our UUV immediately, and to comply with all of its obligations under international law."