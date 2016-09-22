Chile's President Is Pretty Much Team Hillary

Michelle Bachelet, president of Chile, sat down with BuzzFeed News to talk about her friend Hillary Clinton, sexism on the campaign trail, and women’s and LGBT rights.





NEW YORK — Michelle Bachelet, the president of Chile, admits that she’s biased when it comes to the US election.

“We’ve developed a good friendship,” Bachelet told BuzzFeed News in an interview, referring to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. "I think she's a great woman, very capable, intelligent, and very committed. I think that we need more female presidents in the world."

“I am sorry for being biased, I have to say,” she said with a laugh.

Bachelet’s first term as president of Chile overlapped with Hillary Clinton’s time as Secretary of State, though the two first met in 2005, when Clinton was a Senator and Bachelet was campaigning. (During Clinton’s first bid for president in 2008, she penned Bachelet’s entry on the annual “Time 100” list.) The two worked closely together during that time, Bachelet said, and continued after she was appointed the executive director of the newly created UN Women in 2010. After stepping down from the UN, Bachelet won her bid to return to office in 2014.

Though she was Chile’s first woman president, Bachelet says she hasn’t given Clinton any specific advice on how to deflect sexism on the campaign trail or once in office. “In all countries there’s a lot of misogyny and sexism still, and in the campaign some of those things have been used against Hillary,” she said, adding if she were to give Clinton advice, it would be to follow through on her campaign commitments and “to make sure any policy you develop as president is people-centered.”

And as for the other side of the US ballot? “I don’t personally know Donald Trump,” Bachelet said. “I’ve read his declarations on many issues, and of course in Latin America … people feel ‘what is the relationship with Latin America’ should he win?”

“I would want that the president of the US would be someone who is friendly and would respect countries and civilities,” she said.