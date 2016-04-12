BuzzFeed News

Brazil's President Pretty Much Accused Her VP Of Launching A Coup

world

So that happened.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on April 12, 2016, at 3:36 p.m. ET

For those of you who aren't caught up, Brazil's political scene is totally nuts right about now. Like, absolutely on fire.

Seen here: an accurate depiction of Brazilian politics. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon Pictures

Seen here: an accurate depiction of Brazilian politics.

Dominating the landscape are the closely linked Operation: Car Wash scandal — in which dozens of politicians and the state-owned oil company are accused of corruption — and the threat of impeachment proceedings against Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

Evaristo Sa / AFP / Getty Images

As the impeachment debate is playing out in Congress, where lawmakers in the lower house could vote as soon as Friday to begin proceedings, Vice President Michael Temer finds himself in an awkward spot — as a new member of the opposition against Dilma.

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

You see, Temer's PMDB — Brazil’s largest political party — opted to leave Rousseff's ruling coalition last month. So when audio leaked on Monday of Temer practicing his speech to the nation should she have to step down, it was a huge deal.

Paulo Whitaker / Reuters
In the 14-minute speech, which his office says he was just practicing on his cell phone and sent accidentally, Temer tells the hypothetical audience that his "great mission from now is the calming of the country, the unification of the country."

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

The audio, in which he praised the lawmakers of Congress and expressed his hope that the Senate would judge the impeachment properly, was sent through WhatsApp to allies of his in Congress.

And weirdly enough it ~just happened~ to drop a few hours before a committee in the lower house voted 38 to 27 to back the proposed impeachment of Rousseff. (Impeachment would need to gather two-thirds of the full lower house and the Senate would have to accept that vote. Rousseff would then have to step down until the Senate issued a final ruling.)
Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

Now, it could have been "an earnest blunder from within Temer’s camp," like analysis firm the Eurasia Group determined in its rapid-fire assessment. But Rousseff's team is having none of it and on Tuesday she launched a full-throated shade campaign.

Adriano Machado / Reuters

During a speech Rousseff said that Temer was guilty of "betrayal of me and of democracy." And she did it without even naming him directly.

&quot;A statement was distributed in which one of the chiefs of the conspiracy pretends to be president of the republic,&quot; she continued. &quot;There can no longer be any doubt of my claims that there is a coup under way.&quot;
Eraldo Peres / AP

There's also talk though of Temer possibly also getting hit with impeachment charges, if it turns out that he also engaged in corrupt activity during the last election. So who knows what the hell is going to happen next.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
