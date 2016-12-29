12 Stories From Around The World That Show What Really Happened In 2016
From Mexico to Libya to Nigeria to the Philippines, it was a year of war and endurance, of tragedy and hope. BuzzFeed World was there.
1. Broken Land, February 2016
2. The Numbers Game, February 2016
4. The Fruits of Their Labors, May 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Trapped On Europe’s Doorstep, May 2016
7. Meet North Korea’s Number One Fan In The United States, July 2016
8. Inside The World Of ISIS Investigations In Europe, August 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
10. Inside the Real US Ground War On ISIS, August 2016
11. Meet Fancy Bear, The Russian Group Hacking The US Election, October 2016
12. How US Dollars Are Helping The Philippines’ Bloody Drug War, November 2016
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.