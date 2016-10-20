BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Cartoon Show Vladimir Putin Beating Batman With Bug Spray

world

This Cartoon Show Vladimir Putin Beating Batman With Bug Spray

Batman works for the CIA, by the way. Just so you know.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 3:50 p.m. ET

LifeNews, a Russian media outlet with close ties to the security services, published a video on Wednesday titled "Vladimir Putin in India" that for some reason features the Russian president defeating Batman.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

As the title indicates, the video starts with Putin arriving at the recent BRICS* Summit in India, living his best life at the luxury five-star hotel Hotel.

*BRICS is a loose grouping of once rising emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

*BRICS is a loose grouping of once rising emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

We cut to Batman (?!?) arriving at the CIA where he gets his instructions: eavesdrop on Vladimir Putin**.

**It&#x27;s a pretty great homage to The Dark Knight, but with less extraordinary rendition. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

**It's a pretty great homage to The Dark Knight, but with less extraordinary rendition.

Batman sets off on his mission but finds that his stealth skills fail in the face of Putin's keen senses, as the Russian president takes out the Caped Crusader with a can of common bug spray and calmly watches him plummet.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, a couple of things to unpack here. First off, bats are not bugs.

As Calvin and Hobbes taught us well.
Bill Watterson/ Universal Press Syndicate

As Calvin and Hobbes taught us well.

Second, we have to note the irony in Batman working for the CIA, given that the Russian military's intelligence branch — the GRU — basically stole Batman's symbol***.

***They did not, but look at it. Warner Bros. call your lawyers, you could have a case.
Afp / AFP / Getty Images

***They did not, but look at it. Warner Bros. call your lawyers, you could have a case.

Next, Batman is an odd choice to play the US surrogate, a role usually filled by Superman.

Superman is all about truth, justice, and the American way. Batman punches people at night.
Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Superman is all about truth, justice, and the American way. Batman punches people at night.

Fourth, it's weird that LifeNews, given its cozy relationship with the Kremlin and, would cast Putin in the supervillain role.

Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

Anyway, congrats on supplanting the Joker as Batman's archnemesis, Mr. Putin.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT