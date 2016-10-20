This Cartoon Show Vladimir Putin Beating Batman With Bug Spray

Batman works for the CIA, by the way. Just so you know.

LifeNews, a Russian media outlet with close ties to the security services, published a video on Wednesday titled "Vladimir Putin in India" that for some reason features the Russian president defeating Batman.

As the title indicates, the video starts with Putin arriving at the recent BRICS* Summit in India, living his best life at the luxury five-star hotel Hotel.

**It's a pretty great homage to The Dark Knight , but with less extraordinary rendition.

We cut to Batman (?!?) arriving at the CIA where he gets his instructions: eavesdrop on Vladimir Putin**.