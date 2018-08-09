Argentina's Senate Just Defeated A Bill That Would Have Legalized Abortion

After more than 15 hours of debate, lawmakers narrowly voted to kill the measure, which would have allowed elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Argentina's Senate rejected a bill that would have legalized abortion in the country, killing the measure in an early morning vote Thursday after more than 15 hours of debate.

The vote comes six weeks after the lower house of the Argentine Congress narrowly passed a measure that would provide access to abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy, as well as in cases where the life of the mother was at risk.

In the run-up to the bill, 37 of Argentina's 72 senators said they would oppose the bill, while 31 declared their support, ratcheting up pressure to sway undecided lawmakers. In the end, however, only one lawmaker was swayed, and the bill wound up failing 38-31, with two senators abstaining.

Argentina's president, Mauricio Macri, had said that, despite his own antipathy towards abortion, he would abide by whatever decision the Congress reached.

If the bill had passed, it would have made Argentina the most populous Latin American country to legalize elective abortion. Currently, abortion is only legal in Argentina in cases of rape, or if the pregnancy poses a threat to the mother's health.

Complications from illicit abortions, often attempted using drugs meant to treat ulcers, are the leading cause of maternal death in Argentina, and result in hospitalizations for between 45,000 and 60,000 women each year.

The bill has divided the country, prompting mass protests from people on both sides of the issue. In Buenos Aires, activists displayed their allegiances in color-coded demonstrations, with those in green waving signs in support of the measure, and those wearing the light blue of the country's flag demanding the bill be defeated.