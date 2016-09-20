An Incomplete List Of People, Places, And Things Obama Shaded In His Final UN Speech
*sips tea*
President Barack Obama on Tuesday delivered his eighth and final address to the United Nations General Assembly. In the course of doing so, he offered a strong defense of the liberal democratic order and proceeded to subtweet, shade, or blatantly call out a long, long list of Things That Are Bad in the World. Here is a selection of them:
1. Russia
2. China
3. Racists
4. Colonial powers that drew dumb maps
5. Nation states
6. Rocks and reefs in the South China Sea
7. Donald Trump
8. Haters, in general
9. Dictators
10. France
11. North Korea, by name
12. Mosquitos and the Zika virus
13. Walls
14. Extremists
15. Money in politics
16. Income inequality
17. The United Nations
18. Homophobia
19. The "mindless medieval menace" of ISIS
20. Russia, by name
21. Bullies
22. Former superpowers
23. Anti-union forces
24. Fundamentalists
25. People who argue with history
26. Myanmar
27. Saudi Arabia
28. American racists
29. Baby Boomers
30. Israel
31. Palestine
32. Countries that say no to refugees
33. Misogynists
34. Congress
35. Islamophobes
36. Fearmongers
37. Russia, yet again
38. Ebola
39. Anti-immigration sentiments
40. Nationalists
41. Human beings
