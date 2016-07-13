America, Say Hello To Theresa May, Britain's New Prime Minister

Akira Suemori / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Back in 2010, David Cameron promised the Conservatives would reduce the number of immigrants coming into the country to below 100,000 people per year. As home secretary, it was largely up to May to deliver on that promise, but the government never came close to hitting the target. In fact, the numbers have swelled even higher over the last two years, largely as a result of the refugee crisis, with some 330,000 people arriving in 2015.

May also oversaw a rise in the amount of money migrants to the U.K. need to make per year before their families could join them. As of April, "those living in the country for less than 10 years now need to earn at least £35,000 ($46,000) a year if they want to settle permanently in the UK." That has been criticized by some for making family reunification something only the wealthy can afford.

May has been heavily opposed to the quota system the European Union has put into place to help distribute the influx of refugees. She's also acknowledged that immigration numbers are likely to go up further still before they fall again.