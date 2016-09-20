Amal Clooney Wants To Prosecute Assad And ISIS For War Crimes
The human rights lawyer is ready and willing to take up the legal case against both Syria's president and the militants who call his country home.
Ace international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has set her sights on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
In an interview with the UK's Channel 4 News, Clooney expressed her desire to work on any prosecution against Assad.
Assad isn't the only actor in the Syrian conflict that Clooney wants put on trial. She's also pushing to have ISIS leaders prosecuted for committing war crimes.
"You can't kill an idea [through military force]," she told NBC News when asked how she responded to those who say ISIS should be bombed, not put on trial.
