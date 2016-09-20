BuzzFeed News

Amal Clooney Wants To Prosecute Assad And ISIS For War Crimes

Amal Clooney Wants To Prosecute Assad And ISIS For War Crimes

The human rights lawyer is ready and willing to take up the legal case against both Syria's president and the militants who call his country home.

By Hayes Brown

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News World Editor

Posted on September 20, 2016, at 3:47 p.m. ET

Ace international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has set her sights on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Bernd Weissbrod / AFP / Getty Images

In an interview with the UK's Channel 4 News, Clooney expressed her desire to work on any prosecution against Assad.

Failure of UN, @theresa_may's role in migration crisis and prosecuting President Assad.@Channel4News 7pm
alex thomson @alextomo

Failure of UN, @theresa_may's role in migration crisis and prosecuting President Assad.@Channel4News 7pm

Reply Retweet Favorite

"If there is a prosecution of President Assad, I would be delighted to work on it," she said. "I think the UN has concluded that the Syrian government has committed crimes against humanity and war crimes."

On Monday night, an aid convoy delivering medical goods into rebel-held areas in Syria was attacked in an airstrike — the Syrian regime knew exactly what the convoy was and where it was located, officials told BuzzFeed News.

Assad isn't the only actor in the Syrian conflict that Clooney wants put on trial. She's also pushing to have ISIS leaders prosecuted for committing war crimes.

Amal Clooney @UN supporting of new @UNODC Goodwill Amb @NadiaMuradBasee: https://t.co/c7F1YppytP #HumanTrafficking
UKUN_NewYork @UKUN_NewYork

Amal Clooney @UN supporting of new @UNODC Goodwill Amb @NadiaMuradBasee: https://t.co/c7F1YppytP #HumanTrafficking

Reply Retweet Favorite

Clooney recently took on the case of Nadia Murad, a Yazidi girl who escaped from slavery under ISIS, in an attempt to convict ISIS of genocide. “I wish I could say I was proud to be here,” she said in a speech at the UN on Friday as Murad was named a UN goodwill ambassador. “But I’m not. I’m ashamed as a human being that we ignore their cries for help.”

"You can't kill an idea [through military force]," she told NBC News when asked how she responded to those who say ISIS should be bombed, not put on trial.

"You can kill individuals that way, but then that in itself can be used as propaganda for further recruitment," Clooney said.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

"You can kill individuals that way, but then that in itself can be used as propaganda for further recruitment," Clooney said.

