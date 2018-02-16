Instagram Deleted Content The Kremlin Didn't Like. YouTube Is Still Deciding.
Google and Facebook, owners of YouTube and Instagram, respectively, have found themselves in the middle of a fight over transparency in Russia thanks to opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Two US tech giants are facing questions about whether they're willing to host content deemed embarrassing to the Kremlin, after being ordered by a Russian court to do just that.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has found a growing audience for his well-produced videos, where he breaks down investigations into corruption among the ruling class. Those videos are hosted on YouTube.
The video, which has racked up more than 5 million views, irked Deripaska, who sued in Russian court to have it removed as a violation of his privacy.
On Twitter, Navalny railed against Instagram's decision, calling the court order "illegal censorship requests." "Shame on you, @instagram!" he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
So far though, YouTube, owned by Google, has yet to comply with the order. For a moment Thursday, it looked like they might, as a new video from Navalny was instantly taken down.
But a revised version of the video was soon posted without problems. Google did not respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment on whether the Feb. 8 video will remain up, though.
In the meantime, Roskomnadzor has blocked Navalny's website in Russia. Whether it will carry out its threats to block YouTube entirely remains to be seen.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.