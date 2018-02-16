Instagram Deleted Content The Kremlin Didn't Like. YouTube Is Still Deciding.

A video posted last week drew particular attention for its discovery of Instagram posts from a woman who claimed to work for an escort agency. In the woman's posts, Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska can be seen hanging out on a yacht with Sergei Prikhodko, a deputy prime minister. Navalny claimed in his video that the posts showed the close relationship between a high-ranking government official and a powerful oligarch.

“These scandalous and mendacious assumptions are driven by sensationalism and we totally refute these outrageous false allegations in the strongest possible way,” a spokesperson for Deripaska told the AP in an email soon after Navalny's video was launched.