AIPAC Quietly Removes Two-State Solution From Peace Process Talking Points

The term "two-state solution" appears elsewhere on AIPAC's revised website, but not on its main page devoted to the peace process.

The website of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has removed a reference to the two-state solution from the page on its website devoted to the peace process.

The "two-state solution" refers to the principal that at the end of peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians the result will be two independent states that share a border: Israel and Palestine. Since 2002, the two-state solution has been official US policy when mediating between the two parties.

A page on AIPAC's website about the peace process previously listed the two-state solution as the top talking point on a list of five. At some point since July, the latest version of the page captured on archive.org, the page was edited to remove the reference to the two-state solution.