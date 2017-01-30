BuzzFeed News

The African Union Brought Up That Whole Slavery Thing After Trump's Refugee Order

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had some words for the "very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade."

By Hayes Brown

Posted on January 30, 2017, at 3:59 p.m. ET

Outgoing head of the African Union, South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, didn't mince words on Monday when addressing Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.

The action affects three countries that are among the 53 members of the African Union: Somalia, Libya, and Sudan. People with passports from those three countries — as well as Syria, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen — have been barred from entering the US for a period of three months.
Rajesh Jantilal / AFP / Getty Images

And so she addressed the assembled AU representatives who'd gathered in Ethiopia like this:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

“The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries,” she declared. “What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity.”

BuzzFeed News was not present for the statement from Dlamini-Zuma, whose term as chair ended soon after her address, but we can assume the reactions went like this:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central

Or something like this:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Starz / Via giphy.com

Or maybe this:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Or, in a word:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinema
