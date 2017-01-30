The African Union Brought Up That Whole Slavery Thing After Trump's Refugee Order
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had some words for the "very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade."
Outgoing head of the African Union, South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, didn't mince words on Monday when addressing Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.
And so she addressed the assembled AU representatives who'd gathered in Ethiopia like this:
“The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries,” she declared. “What do we do about this? Indeed, this is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity.”
