In 1974, Park's wife, the mother to their daughter, was assassinated. Much the way that the peasant cleric Rasputin — who we all remember from the historical documentary Anastasia — wormed his way into Russia's royal court at the turn of the last century, Choi told the daughter, 23-year-old Park Geun-hye, that her mother came to him in a dream that compelled him to come to her aid.

Choi served as a mentor to young Park for years, setting up various social programs alongside her and generally being shady AF. When the head of Korea's intelligence service assassinated her father, one of the reasons given was his inability to shield young Park from Choi.