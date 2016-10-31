Nigerian President Promises Investigation Into Officials' Abuse Of Boko Haram Victims

Philip Ojisua / AFP / Getty Images

"Although we did not provide full details of the interviews, we had sent a summary of our findings to his government after completing the research," she continued.

"His minister of women affairs reached out to us with a promise to investigate, which we know she did carry out but never got back to us. My own suspicion is that her findings were quite close to ours. She possibly did not share with the President the type of details contained in our release hence his apparent concern and dismay."