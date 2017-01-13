A Hungarian Beauty Queen Said That Trump Invited Her To His Moscow Hotel Room

Kata Sarka made the claim about the 2013 encounter last May on Kasza Taxi , an interview show in the style of "Carpool Karaoke."

A Hungarian beauty queen and celebrity says that she was once courted by the man who would go on to be president-elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Former Miss Hungary Kata Sarka first made the claim in May 2016 during an episode of Kasza Taxi, a Hungarian interview show that resembles an Eastern European version of the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment on the US's Late Late Show With James Corden.

In between songs, Sarka offered up that during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, held in Moscow, a man surrounded by bodyguards approached her.

"He grabbed my hand like this," she told host Kasza Tibor. "He was standing in the middle of a group of bodyguards, he grabbed my hand, he pulled me towards himself, and he asked, 'Who are you?' He asked in English. Then, I was so surprised, I’ll tell you who it was in a moment, I was so surprised that I couldn’t say anything except 'Hungary.'"

“'Hungary,'" Tibor repeated, laughing. "You’re so lame!"

"He gave me his business card with his private number, and he told me in which hotel, which room he was staying in, and that his name is Donald Trump," Sarka continued.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the claim. But Trump indeed was in Moscow for the pageant, whose managing company he owned from 1996 to 2015, a fact that he tweeted about at the time.

