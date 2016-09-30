A Children's Advocate Is Getting Death Threats After Dissing Santa's Blackface Helper

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

The Ombudsman's office came to this conclusion after investigating 20 cases where children between the ages of 10 - 16 said they'd been discriminated against.

"Children experience the combination of a number of typical characteristics and behaviors of Zwarte Piet as negative and discriminatory against people with dark skin," the report issued Friday says, according to a Dutch News translation. "The children’s ombudsman finds on the basis of these discussions that children are being bullied or discriminated against with reference to Zwarte Piet."