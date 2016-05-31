A Bunch Of Skinheads Threw Meat Inside A Vegan Café

Bergmann Group Facebook

"We know that leader of these guys who was there that night are related and are close friends with Georgian Power," Negahdari said, speaking English. "That's why we associated them and thought it was something planned, but they came and said they were not involved and we try, we want to believe that they didn't have any role in it. But they share lots of similar ideas about nationalism."

One of the videos they've posted on YouTube shows members of the Georgian Ultras beating on "Blacks, Turks, and Arabs," as the group describes them in the caption. The Bergmann Group has also "declared war" on the Nigerian students attending a local medical university.