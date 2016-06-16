A Bunch Of Diplomats Toured The Stonewall Inn In The Wake Of The Orlando Attack

They were all members of the UN's LGBT Core Group, which discusses ways to ensure that gay rights are promoted as human rights.

NEW YORK — US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power led a delegation of fellow diplomats to hold a meeting at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York on Thursday.

The group comprised members of the "LGBT Core Group" at the UN — a collection of 18 countries that work on LGBT issues at the global body.

"We couldn't think of a more symbolic place a few days after the monstrous attack in Orlando than this one," Power said. "I think as we grieve with the families of those who were taken in such a horrifying way Saturday night, and as we stand in solidarity with the LGBTI community here in the United States, we're also really motivated as a group because all around the world, on any given day, there are people who don't know that day will be their last."

The attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando prompted the UN Security Council to condemn the killing of people for their sexual orientation for the first time.

Tree Sequoia, a bartender at the Inn who's been a constant presence there for the last 46 years, gave the diplomats a quick overview of the history of the bar and the night of the famous riots that share the bar's name. "We were having the time of our life," he said with a smile, telling the attentive gathering of the stand-off between Sequoia and his friends and the police.

