People In The US Are Pretty Sure Their Hometown Won't Be Attacked By Terrorists

BuzzFeed News/Ipsos

Pollsters with Ipsos presented a list of cities in the US and abroad and asked people to characterize them as being at high, medium, or low risk. Washington, DC, had the most people sure that the city was at high risk, followed by New York City.

Meanwhile, only 10% of those surveyed said "where you live" was at a high risk of terror, the same who said they didn't know if it was or not. That number seemed to fluctuate with age, though not in a way you'd think: People aged 18–34 were more likely to think that their locale was at high risk of a terror attack than people 55 and older — 15% to 6%. And older people were more likely to say their home was at low risk than younger respondents — 68% to 47%.

On the international side of things, more of those surveyed said that Paris is at high risk of a terror attack than said the same about Istanbul in Turkey — 53% to 48%. And few people, only 16%, believed that Tokyo is at high risk.