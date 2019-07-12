 Skip To Content
15 Eye-Catching Stunts Pulled By Europe's Most Disruptive Climate Activists

Extinction Rebellion has made a name for themselves with their disruptive protests in Europe. As they ramp up in the US, here's what Americans can look forward to seeing.

By Hayes Brown

Picture of Hayes Brown Hayes Brown BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 12, 2019, at 1:16 p.m. ET

Since last year, activists with the climate activism group Extinction Rebellion have been grabbing headlines across Europe for their disruptive protests. Founded on the principle of using nonviolent civil disobedience, they intend to force people to pick a side: address climate change or cooperate with a system that is dragging the world towards catastrophe.

While they've been getting their name and message out there with their activities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Africa, and elsewhere, winning over converts in small groups with their vision of change is what's caused their numbers to swell, BuzzFeed News' J. Lester Feder reports.

Here are some of the most eye-catching pictures from their protests, demonstrations, rallies, and actions around the world.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion walk through Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, South West England, on June 27, 2019

Peter Endig /dpa / AP Images

Participants of a funeral march called by the groups WGT-Guide and Extinction Rebellion-Leipzig to protest mass extinction.

Simon Dawson / Reuters

Climate change activists practice yoga on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London

Paul Zinken / AFP / Getty Images

A protester kneels next to German police during a protest of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) Berlin group who chained themselves to a fence of the Chancellery

Rodger Bosch / AFP / Getty Images

School children hold placards and shout slogans during a demonstration outside the South African Parliament

Paul Zinken / Paul Zinken/picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images

A man dressed as the Grim Reaper during an action of the Extinction Rebellion movement in Germany.

Francois Lenoir / Reuters

Extinction Rebellion activists demand more action from EU governments during the annual Open Day at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

Jefferson Siegel / Reuters

Extinction Rebellion blocks traffic on 8th Avenue in front of the New York Times building

Bepress Photo Agency / Sipa USA via AP

Demonstrators in front of the European Parliament in Brussels

Simon Dawson / Reuters

A climate change activist is detained during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge in London

Paul Zinken / Paul Zinken/picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images

Activists from Extinction Rebellion chained to the fence of the Federal Chancellery in Germany

Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Getty Images

German police breaks the chains around the necks of climate activists in Berlin

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

A climate change activist lies on the roof of a DLR train at Canary Wharf station during in London

Bepress Photo Agency / Sipa USA via AP

Part of a demonstration in front of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) gather after spilling fake blood on the steps of the Trocadero Esplanade in Paris.




