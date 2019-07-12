15 Eye-Catching Stunts Pulled By Europe's Most Disruptive Climate Activists

Since last year, activists with the climate activism group Extinction Rebellion have been grabbing headlines across Europe for their disruptive protests. Founded on the principle of using nonviolent civil disobedience, they intend to force people to pick a side: address climate change or cooperate with a system that is dragging the world towards catastrophe.

While they've been getting their name and message out there with their activities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Africa, and elsewhere, winning over converts in small groups with their vision of change is what's caused their numbers to swell, BuzzFeed News' J. Lester Feder reports.



Here are some of the most eye-catching pictures from their protests, demonstrations, rallies, and actions around the world.