This Teen Discovered The Reason Why Rafael From "Jane The Virgin" Looks So Familiar To Disney Fans

HE'S BARELY AGED.

By Hanifah Rahman

Posted on July 25, 2018, at 9:26 a.m. ET

This is Isabella Gonzalez. She's a 17-year-old student from Miami who also happens to be a huge fan of Jane the Virgin.

Gonzalez told BuzzFeed News that when scrolling through Instagram last week, she spotted what looked like Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni in a clip of an old episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Gonzalez said she remembered the episode from her childhood. "I came across a video of The Suite Life and the fencing teacher looked all too familiar. So I searched him up and put two and two together."

Gonzalez texted her cousin — a huge fan of both the shows — who encouraged her to share the observation with the world.

Just realized Rafael from Jane the Virgin is the fencing teacher from Suite Life of Zack and Cody
BELLA @bellamgonzalez

Just realized Rafael from Jane the Virgin is the fencing teacher from Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Since she shared it on Twitter last week, the post has been retweeted over 16,000 times, and Gonzalez says she is amazed at the huge response she's gotten from her discovery. "I didn’t expect the tweet to go viral, I just thought it was a funny coincidence. But a lot of people also like Jane the Virgin so I expected the fanbase to enjoy it."

And she's right: People can't believe that they didn't recognize Rafael from his Disney Channel days until now.

@bellamgonzalez IK HE LOOKED FUCKING FAMILIAR
nhea @nheaariani

@bellamgonzalez IK HE LOOKED FUCKING FAMILIAR

@kawaiichinita @bellamgonzalez Wthh never noticed that
Dilia Perez @DiliadPerez

@kawaiichinita @bellamgonzalez Wthh never noticed that

@aheaberlin12 @imallisonwarner @bellamgonzalez I’m in complete shock right now
Cynthia Trejo @CynthiaTrejo3

@aheaberlin12 @imallisonwarner @bellamgonzalez I’m in complete shock right now

They also can't get over the fact that Rafael looks almost exactly the same, even though the episode of The Suite Life was filmed an entire decade ago.

@aheaberlin12 @bellamgonzalez @CynthiaTrejo3 HES BARELY AGED
allisonnn @imallisonwarner

@aheaberlin12 @bellamgonzalez @CynthiaTrejo3 HES BARELY AGED

@bellamgonzalez K but the real question is how come he don’t age?
Sky ♌️ @sckylerkoffi

@bellamgonzalez K but the real question is how come he don’t age?

@bellamgonzalez yo he hasent aged a day yes i love it
lolo🥑 @DaaToBad

@bellamgonzalez yo he hasent aged a day yes i love it

And there are a few who are suggesting that there may be some crossover in the Jane the Virgin and Zack & Cody universes.

@bellamgonzalez @Aao16__ @sarahi__mar this must be where he got his idea for the hotel
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 @jeymaaa

@bellamgonzalez @Aao16__ @sarahi__mar this must be where he got his idea for the hotel

Even Rafael himself tweeted about it!

True! That is me. What’s also true is that I will be reprising that role while playing @colesprouse’s real father in season 12 of @CW_Riverdale. https://t.co/DaeNpI0pph
justin baldoni @justinbaldoni

True! That is me. What’s also true is that I will be reprising that role while playing @colesprouse’s real father in season 12 of @CW_Riverdale. https://t.co/DaeNpI0pph

And his response has got Jane the Virgin fans feeling nostalgic!

@justinbaldoni @colesprouse @CW_Riverdale Now I need to rewatch that Suite Life of Zack and Cody episode 😱😱
Min Kaur @MinKaur_

@justinbaldoni @colesprouse @CW_Riverdale Now I need to rewatch that Suite Life of Zack and Cody episode 😱😱

