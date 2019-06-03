85-year-old Tetsuya now has more than 45,000 followers on Instagram.

Naoya Kudo went home to Akita Prefecture in Japan last month for the Golden Week holiday — a week where many people in Japan have off to celebrate a series of holidays— and with too much free time on his hands, decided to dress his 84-year-old granddad, Tetsuya, in some of his high fashion outfits.

Kudo shared some of the photos he took of his granddad wearing his clothing on Twitter, where they quickly went viral.

おしゃれとは全く無縁の秋田の祖父にハイブランド着せて写真撮って、ど田舎でのファッションの無意味さを示そうと思ったら、想像以上にエモカッコよくなって、結果ファッションてすげえなってなった笑

Kudo told BuzzFeed News that the two staged photo shoots at locations where Tetsuya, a former chemistry teacher, had personal connections. These included fields and beaches around the family home and the middle school where Tetsuya was a principal.

"He was surprisingly enthusiastic about it," Kudo said. "He gave a lot of suggestions about where to shoot and other things." "The rest of the family went wild when they first saw him dressed up," he added.

"It was quite a transformation to see my rural grandpa, who has no interest in fashion, in outfits he would never consider wearing on his own," Kudo said. "However, things like my grandpa's long johns and muscle pain patches he forgot to remove added a nice personal touch," he said.

Kudo has since started an Instagram account for his grandpa, which already has more than 45,000 followers.

Kudo said Tetsuya has become a lot more popular than he expected, gaining roughly 10,000 followers in a single day.

Kudo runs the Instagram and said he still has a lot of content of Tetsuya to share so the project will continue into the foreseeable future.

He said that he would eventually like to put together an album or photo exhibition for Tetsuya as his granddad doesn't use social media. "It would be nice if we could get some of his former students to show up as well," he added.

