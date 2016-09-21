The Internet's Domain Naming System Is Now A 2016 Campaign Issue, Somehow

Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz are allies, at least when it comes to an arcane policy battle over the technical management of the internet.

Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz see eye to eye on at least one issue: blocking the long-planned transfer of the internet's technical management to an international body.



"Donald Trump is committed to preserving internet freedom for the American people and citizens all over the world," Stephen Miller, the national policy director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement released Wednesday. "The US should not turn control of the internet over to the United Nations and the international community."

Since 1998, an international nonprofit called the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has been responsible for overseeing the web's global domain naming system — which allows us to connect to unique web addresses from anywhere in the world.

Oversight of the naming system officially resides with the US Department of Commerce. But for almost two decades the agency has contracted out the responsibility to ICANN. To remove the US government as a middleman, and to advance a vision of the internet as a truly global, open network, ICANN is scheduled to take on the management responsibilities of the naming system on Oct. 1.

Cruz, however, has been mounting a campaign to block the transfer and has been gathering support on the Hill from key Republicans. They fear that ceding authority to an international, multi-stakeholder organization will empower authoritarian governments to censor what people see online. Trump's endorsement of the position elevates the ICANN transfer to the 2016 campaign stage.

"Internet freedom is now at risk with the president’s intent to cede control to international interests, including countries like China and Russia, which have a long track record of trying to impose online censorship," Miller said.

Awkwardly, Cruz has thus far not endorsed Trump for president, though his spokeswoman said the senator is "glad to have" Trump's support on this particular issue.