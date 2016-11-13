Trump Picks Reince Priebus As Chief Of Staff, Steve Bannon As Chief Strategist

"I am thrilled to have my very successful team continue with me in leading our country," Trump said.

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday picked Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, to be his White House chief of staff and appointed former campaign chairman and conservative media firebrand Steve Bannon his chief strategist and a senior counselor.

In a list of potential Trump cabinet picks previously obtained by BuzzFeed News, Priebus was the only candidate listed for the position. However, Trump advisers had indicated that Breitbart News executive Bannon was also in the running for the job.

Priebus and Bannon are the first two people to officially join the Trump administration. "Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again," Trump said in a statement.

Both men said they were thankful for the chance to serve in Trump's White House.

"I want to thank President-elect Trump for the opportunity to work with Reince in driving the agenda of the Trump Administration,” said Bannon. “We had a very successful partnership on the campaign, one that led to victory. We will have that same partnership in working to help President-elect Trump achieve his agenda.”

“It is truly an honor to join President-elect Trump in the White House as his Chief of Staff,” said Priebus. “I am very grateful to the President-elect for this opportunity to serve him and this nation as we work to create an economy that works for everyone, secure our borders, repeal and replace Obamacare, and destroy radical Islamic terrorism. He will be a great President for all Americans.”