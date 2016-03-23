Questions Hang Over FBI After Apple Showdown Fizzles

The Department of Justice's sudden and unexpected postponement of its courtroom battle with Apple is raising questions about the FBI's handling of the San Bernardino iPhone case.

In the weeks leading up to a courtroom skirmish between Apple and the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI and government lawyers hammered out a consistent message: Apple alone holds the power to unlock the iPhone used by Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the terrorists responsible for the shooting rampage in San Bernardino last year that left 14 people dead.

Having exhausted its technical capability to access the locked device on its own, the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency turned to the courts, asking Federal Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym to force Apple to help penetrate the iPhone. Apple challenged Judge Pym’s order and was prepared to defend its position in court.

But in a surprise twist, less than 24 hours before Apple and the Justice Department would appear in front of Pym to settle the dispute, the hearing was canceled — at the government’s request.

On Sunday, an outside party demonstrated to the FBI a possible method to access the iPhone; if proven successful, it would dissolve the government’s case against Apple. But the third party, whom the Justice Department refused to identify, is suspected by experts to be a mobile forensics firm that has contracted with the U.S government for several years, casting doubt on the Justice Department's timeline — that it became aware of a way to get into the phone only at the last minute.

“This suggests that the FBI either doesn't understand the technology well enough or wasn't telling us the full truth earlier when it said that only Apple could break into the phone,” Alex Abdo, an attorney for the ACLU, told BuzzFeed News. “Either possibility is disconcerting.”

Contrary to the Justice Department’s stated position, lawmakers and privacy advocates have long argued that the San Bernardino case is not merely about gaining access to one device, but setting a legal precedent, redefining the limits of law enforcement and broadening the demands placed on Silicon Valley to assist with government surveillance.

In an editorial Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal described the government’s clash with Apple as “reckless,” as the Justice Department “rushed to legal war with dubious theories,” and “fibbed” by stating that the San Bernardino case is all about one phone, even as law enforcement officials clamor for special access to encrypted devices in numerous cases across the country.

In a letter to the Journal, FBI Director James Comey said, “You are simply wrong to assert that the FBI and the Justice Department lied about our ability to access the San Bernardino killer’s phone.” Comey’s remarks echo those of DOJ officials from earlier this week, who stated that the worldwide publicity of the San Bernardino case prompted interested parties to contact the FBI and share methods to gain access to the iPhone. But all previous attempts have fallen short, until now. “Lots of folks came to us with ideas,” Comey said.